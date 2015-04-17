VIENNA, April 17 Austrian property group CA Immo and its partner O1 Group have a 6.08 percent stake in peer Immofinanz after a tender to increase their stake, CA Immo said on Friday.

The partners got a 1.6 percent stake via a 2.80 euro per share tender that aimed to get as much as an additional 13.5 percent in Immofinanz in a deal which could eventually see the two companies merge.

It said the bidder consortium as second-largest shareholder of Immofinanz would now evaluate its next steps and further options. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)