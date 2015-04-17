BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
VIENNA, April 17 Austrian property group CA Immo and its partner O1 Group have a 6.08 percent stake in peer Immofinanz after a tender to increase their stake, CA Immo said on Friday.
The partners got a 1.6 percent stake via a 2.80 euro per share tender that aimed to get as much as an additional 13.5 percent in Immofinanz in a deal which could eventually see the two companies merge.
It said the bidder consortium as second-largest shareholder of Immofinanz would now evaluate its next steps and further options. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Michael Shields)
* They should recognise each other's oversight regimes - lobby