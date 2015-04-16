VIENNA, April 16 Austrian property group CA Immo said a court backed it against rival Immofinanz , with whom CA Immo is embroiled in a spat as both companies want minority stakes in each other.

CA Immo said Vienna's Commercial Court rejected Immofinanz's request to block CA Immo from buying more of its peer's shares and from exercising its voting rights at an Immofinanz shareholder meeting on Friday.

Immofinanz and CA Immo have launched lawsuits against each other in an increasingly bitter battle which could lead to an eventual merger.

Immofinanz is asking shareholders to lower the threshold for a mandatory takeover offer at a general meeting on Friday to avoid a creeping takeover. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)