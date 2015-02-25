VIENNA Feb 25 Austrian property group CA Immo and Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 vehicle would have to offer at least 4 euros ($5) per share for a stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz, Immofinanz' chief executive said on Wednesday.

CA Immo and O1 have said they may bid for around 15 percent of Immofinanz at Tuesday's closing price of 2.51 euros, representing a premium of about 15 percent to the three-month average. Immofinanz shares jumped more than 10 percent after the statement.

Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said he thought it was possible the two companies were seeking a stake of up to 26 percent, adding the investment would be strategically good for shareholders and the company.

