VIENNA Feb 25 Austrian property group CA Immo
and Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 vehicle would
have to offer at least 4 euros ($5) per share for a stake in
Austrian peer Immofinanz, Immofinanz' chief executive
said on Wednesday.
CA Immo and O1 have said they may bid for around 15 percent
of Immofinanz at Tuesday's closing price of 2.51 euros,
representing a premium of about 15 percent to the three-month
average. Immofinanz shares jumped more than 10 percent after the
statement.
Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said he thought
it was possible the two companies were seeking a stake of up to
26 percent, adding the investment would be strategically good
for shareholders and the company.
($1 = 0.8809 euros)
