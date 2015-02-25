* O1, CA Immo may offer 2.51 eur/shr
* Immofinanz says they would have to offer at least 4
eur/shr
* Immofinanz shares jump around 10 pct
(Adds Immofinanz reaction)
By Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, Feb 25 Russian investor Boris Mints' O1
and Austrian property group CA Immo may together bid
for around 15 percent of Austrian rival real estate company
Immofinanz, CA Immo said on Wednesday.
The two companies' may pay as much as Immofinanz' Tuesday
closing price of 2.51 euros ($3) per share, representing a
premium of about 15 percent to the three-month average, CA Immo
said in a statement. That would value the company at around 2.8
billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.
Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said the
potential offer was "laughable", and said the two suitors would
have to bid at least 4 euros per share.
"Content-wise the thought is right, we don't have to debate
that," Zehetner added, saying it was possible CA Immo and O1
were seeking a stake of up to 26 percent. He declined to give
further details.
CA Immo and O1 Group Limited - an investment holding company
operating in different industries - declined to give further
details. O1 has a 26 percent stake in CA Immo.
Austrian newspaper Die Presse reported on Wednesday that O1
had already approached Immofinanz shareholder Rudolf Fries about
buying his group's 6.5 percent stake.
Immofinanz' shares jumped more than 10 percent on Wednesday,
touching their highest level in about a year. Immofinanz depends
on its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in
St. Petersburg for more than a third of its rental income.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing
by Louise Heavens and Alison Williams)