BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
VIENNA Dec 1 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz said on Tuesday its large shopping centres were almost 90 percent occupied including Russia, or about 95 percent excluding Russia.
The comments were made by the company's Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Reindl at Immofinanz's annual shareholder meeting, according to the company's live blog of the event.
Immofinanz has been hit by a slump in the Russian economy and a weaker rouble, leading it to write down its properties in Russia - which account for nearly a quarter of its portfolio - by almost 200 million euros ($212 million) last financial year. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Francois Murphy)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.