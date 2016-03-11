VIENNA, March 11 Austrian property group Immofinanz on Friday promoted Stefan Schoenauer, its head of capital markets and corporate strategy, to chief financial officer, a position that had been vacant since his predecessor resigned last month.

Immofinanz said it had also extended the contract of its Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Reindl until 2021. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)