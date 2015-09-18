VIENNA, Sept 18 The Chief Executive of Austrian property group Immofinanz does not rule out a merger with smaller rival CA Immo, after a bitter dispute earlier this year as the two companies tried to build stakes in each other.

They threatened to sue each other over their respective stake building, which analysts saw as a battle for control ahead of an eventual merger.

The lawsuits are still pending, a CA Immo spokeswoman said, but relations have improved since Oliver Schumy took over as CEO of Immofinanz in May.

"We are in good contact," Schumy said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt, published on Friday, when asked about the possibility of a merger, which would create a group with a combined portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($11.4 bln).

"One should never rule out anything," he added.

While Immofinanz is the bigger company its shares are cheaper than those of its rival, having lost around 26 percent since April, while CA Immo's shares have dropped around 6 percent in the same period.

CA Immo has said that with Schumy as CEO of Immofinanz a merger could be on the cards in the next five years.

Immofinanz, which has been hit by its exposure to ailing Russian retail markets, is streamlining its portfolio to focus investment on retail and office properties in Germany, Austria and Poland.

Schumy said it is in exclusive talks for an office and retail development project in the centre of Warsaw, which would be worth "several hundred million" euros.

Immofinanz wants to sell its 1 million square metre logistics portfolio in Germany and central and Eastern Europe and is in talks with "several" interested parties.

"We want to sell it in one transaction," Schumy said of the logistics portfolio.

He also said that it would be "logical" for Immofinanz to sell its 25 percent stake in Hungarian real estate developer TriGranit, which is being taken over by U.S. private equity firm TPG for more than 500 million euros. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)