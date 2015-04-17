UPDATE 1-Egypt's cabinet approves 2017/18 budget, targeting 9.1 percent deficit
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the 2017/18 budget on Wednesday, targeting a 9.1 percent deficit for the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said.
VIENNA, April 17 Shareholders of Austrian property group Immofinanz voted on Friday to halve the mandatory takeover threshold to 15 percent, forcing the hands of parties interested in building their stake in the group such as rival CA Immo.
CA Immo and Russian investor Boris Mints's O1 hold 6.1 percent of Immofinanz, CA Immo said on Friday after their partial tender offer fell short of its target. Hours before, Immofinanz dropped a counteroffer for 29 percent in CA Immo.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's cabinet approved the 2017/18 budget on Wednesday, targeting a 9.1 percent deficit for the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said.
* Cowen Group Inc - CEFC China also agrees to provide $175 million in new debt financing to Cowen