FRANKFURT, March 24 Austrian real estate group
Immofinanz said it would buy the remaining 50 percent
of the Golden Babylon Rostokino shopping centre in Moscow from
Russian company Patero.
Immofinanz said the parties had agreed not to disclose any
financial details on the deal, the closing of which is expected
to take place in mid-May.
"The full takeover of the Golden Babylon Rostokino will
double the rental income from our most profitable shopping
centre," Eduard Zehetner, chief executive of Immofinanz, said in
a statement late on Friday.
"We will also move a major step closer to our goal of
increasing EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) to 600 million euros ($796 million) by
2012/13."
Immofinanz, whose financial year starts in May, is due to
report third-quarter results on March 26.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
