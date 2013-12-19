BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects an operating result for its fiscal year to end-April on a similar level to last year's, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Eduard Zehetner added that Immofinanz could pay a higher dividend if it managed a spin-off via a listing of its Buwog business this fiscal year. In the event of a spin-off of Buwog to existing shareholders, that would effectively be the dividend.
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.