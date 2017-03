VIENNA May 28 Austrian property group Immofinanz has agreed to sell a shopping mall in Poland for 412 million euros ($533 million), above its book value, it said on Tuesday.

Immofinanz said the sale of the Silesia City Center in Katowice to an investor consortium led by Allianz was expected to close in September, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.7729 euros)

