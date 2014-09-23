(Adds further details)

LONDON, Sept 23 Austria's east European and Russian-focused real estate company Immofinanz has seen an albeit small drop in its rental income due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said on Tuesday.

"In the first quarter it was still growing but we cannot expect that will go on, it will be very flat or even go down," Zehetner said on the sidelines of an event in London when asked about the impact of the conflict.

"We have seen small rent reductions in the low single-digit figure (percentage) range overall to our rental income," he said.

A spokeswoman said that this refers to Russian rental income only. Immofinanz has temporarily reduced rents for some of its Russian tenants as a weaker rouble increased their costs.

Immofinanz's rental contracts are tied to the U.S. dollar and euro in Russia, which is in a sanctions stand-off with western countries over its alleged role in supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The rouble traded at 35.83 to the dollar in early May and strengthened to 33.75 in late June. It has weakened since to as much as 38.76.

Immofinanz posted a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year, preliminary figures showed on Friday. It is due to report final figures later on Tuesday.

Sustainable free cash flow (FFO), a key profitability indicator for property companies, came in at a preliminary 47.7 million euros in the first quarter.

Immofinanz shares were trading at 2.31 euros at 1116 GMT, down 2.7 percent.