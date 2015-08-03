BRIEF-Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group to provide 208.6 mln yuan loan guarantee for unit
March 23Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd :
FRANKFURT Aug 3 Austrian real estate company Immofinanz said it would pay no dividend for 2014/15 after the downturn in Russia and competition in the eastern European office property market led to a full-year net loss.
According to preliminary figures, the loss came to 361.4 million euros ($396 million), compared with a year-earlier profit of 72 million.
Immofinanz is due to publish full 2014/15 financial results after market close on Aug. 6. ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
