VIENNA, Sept 16 Austrian property group Immofinanz's first-quarter results of operations fell more than 40 percent to 53.6 million euros ($60.6 million) compared with last year as it continued to offer cheaper rents to Russian tenants, it said on Wednesday.

It has offered discounted rents to tenants in its five shopping centres in Moscow, which traditionally generate around a third of its rental income. Those tenants have been hit by a slump in the Russian economy and a weaker rouble. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy)