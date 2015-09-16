Hong Kong home prices hit another record high in February
HONG KONG, March 31 Hong Kong's private home prices climbed for an 11th straight month in February, hitting another record high, a government index released on Friday showed.
VIENNA, Sept 16 Austrian property group Immofinanz's first-quarter results of operations fell more than 40 percent to 53.6 million euros ($60.6 million) compared with last year as it continued to offer cheaper rents to Russian tenants, it said on Wednesday.
It has offered discounted rents to tenants in its five shopping centres in Moscow, which traditionally generate around a third of its rental income. Those tenants have been hit by a slump in the Russian economy and a weaker rouble. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy)
HONG KONG, March 31 Hong Kong's private home prices climbed for an 11th straight month in February, hitting another record high, a government index released on Friday showed.
SHANGHAI, March 31 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it will improve the way bond repurchase agreements (repos) rates are calculated to reduce volatility, after short-term borrowing costs surged to as much as 32 percent the previous day.