FRANKFURT, March 18 Austrian real-estate company
Immofinanz reported a 44 percent drop in nine-month
net profit due mainly to property devaluation in Russia and
other eastern European countries.
Net profit was 79 million euros ($85.00 million) for the
period to end-January, Immofinanz said on Wednesday, while
rental income fell 4 percent to 344 million euros as Moscow
shopping-mall tenants struggled to pay their rent.
"Further declines in rental income and receivable writedowns
from Russia can be expected over the coming quarters,"
Immofinanz said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
