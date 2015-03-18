FRANKFURT, March 18 Austrian real-estate company Immofinanz reported a 44 percent drop in nine-month net profit due mainly to property devaluation in Russia and other eastern European countries.

Net profit was 79 million euros ($85.00 million) for the period to end-January, Immofinanz said on Wednesday, while rental income fell 4 percent to 344 million euros as Moscow shopping-mall tenants struggled to pay their rent.

"Further declines in rental income and receivable writedowns from Russia can be expected over the coming quarters," Immofinanz said in a statement.

