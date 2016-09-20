BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
VIENNA, Sept 20 Austrian property Immofinanz said on Tuesday it plans to spin off or sell its Russian business prior to the planned merger with CA Immo as those assets were characterised by different market dynamics and risk profiles.
Its Russian assets have pushed Immofinanz into full-year net losses in the past two financial years due to writedowns and rent reductions that it was forced to offer tenants suffering under the weak rouble.
The group reported results of operations of 45.3 million euros ($50.6 million) for the first quarter of its abbreviated fiscal year compared with 46.9 million euros last year.
($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago