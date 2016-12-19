(Corrects to say net profit in last year period)
VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian property group
Immofinanz slid to a first-half net loss of 154.4 million euros
($161 million) from a 133.2 million profit a year ago, partly
due to falling rental income and property valuations in its
Russian portfolio, which it is trying to sell or spin off.
Despite a 28 percent increase in its operating income to
87.6 million euros, Immofinanz said on Monday its net result was
also hit by a 106 million euro write-down of its 26 percent
stake in rival CA Immo.
Earlier on Monday Immofinanz said a delay to the closing of
a sale or a spin-off of its Russian portfolio - a precondition
to the planned merger with CA Immo - would push a shareholder
vote on the merger back into 2018.
($1 = 0.9578 euros)
