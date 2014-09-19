(Adds detail)

VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian property group Immofinanz swung to a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its financial year 2014/15, according to preliminary figures, the Eastern Europe and Russia-focussed group said on Friday.

"Foreign exchange-based revaluation results" of minus 75.9 million euros reduced net profit, but were non-cash, Immofinanz said, adding that excluding effects from exchange rates and derivatives, preliminary first-quarter net profit would be 47.6 million euros.

"Negative effects caused by the foreign exchange-based revaluation of investment properties (...) reflected the increase in the value of the Rouble versus the Euro and US Dollar from the beginning of May to the end of July 2014," Immofinanz said.

Last year between May and July, Immofinanz had recorded a net profit of 119.8 million euros.

The rouble traded at 35.83 to the dollar in early May and strengthened to 33.75 in late June. It has weakened since to around 38.50 and Immofinanz said that it currently expects positive results from foreign exchange based results.

The value of Immofinanz' Russian portfolio has to be valued on the basis of the euro-rouble exchange rate.

"Property appraisals are generally prepared on the basis of euro values. An increase in foreign exchange rates compared to the euro leads to a translation-based increase in the euro fair value of investment properties over the fair value reported in the previous year's appraisal," a spokesperson said.

"When the latest higher value is compared with the prior year euro equivalent, translation back into the (local currency) produces a lower value - because of the higher exchange rate - and therefore leads to a write-down."

Immofinanz this year spun off its German and Austrian portfolio in Buwog to separate it from its eastern European commercial assets, where rental income is linked to exchange rates with hard currencies.

Immonfinanz shares were down 1.18 percent at 1053 GMT.

