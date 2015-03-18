* Q3 rental income, result from operations each down 4 pct

FRANKFURT, March 18 Austrian real estate company Immofinanz reported a drop in its third-quarter rental income and operating result as tenants of its Moscow shopping malls struggled to pay rent.

Immofinanz depends on its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St. Petersburg for more than a third of its rental income and has struggled with the fallout from the weak rouble amid Russia's economic crisis.

"The third quarter of our 2014/15 financial year was characterised by the significant weakening of the Russian rouble versus the euro and U.S. dollar," Immofinanz said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Further declines in rental income and receivable writedowns from Russia can be expected over the coming quarters," it said.

A spokeswoman said rent reductions agreed with Russian tenants might be extended for longer. The number of visitors to Immofinanz's Moscow shopping centres, excluding the Goodzone mall, was down about 10 percent over the first nine months.

Immofinanz's result from operations for the quarter to end-January fell 4 percent to 72 million euros ($78 million) on rental income also down 4 percent to 110 million euros, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Immofinanz also has properties - mostly retail and offices - elsewhere in eastern Europe, in Austria and in Germany. It spun off its German and Austrian residential operations last year as a separate company, Buwog, of which it still owns 49 percent.

It reiterated that it might not pay a dividend.

"In light of current and further developments in Russia, the executive board of Immofinanz has decided not to issue concrete guidance on the amount of a possible dividend," it said.

"However, there are positive effects, such as the increase in the price of the Buwog share, which are currently generating undisclosed reserves," it added. ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)