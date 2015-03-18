* Q3 rental income, result from operations each down 4 pct
FRANKFURT, March 18 Austrian real estate company
Immofinanz reported a drop in its third-quarter rental
income and operating result as tenants of its Moscow shopping
malls struggled to pay rent.
Immofinanz depends on its five shopping centres in Moscow
and a logistics centre in St. Petersburg for more than a third
of its rental income and has struggled with the fallout from the
weak rouble amid Russia's economic crisis.
"The third quarter of our 2014/15 financial year was
characterised by the significant weakening of the Russian rouble
versus the euro and U.S. dollar," Immofinanz said in a statement
on Wednesday.
"Further declines in rental income and receivable writedowns
from Russia can be expected over the coming quarters," it said.
A spokeswoman said rent reductions agreed with Russian
tenants might be extended for longer. The number of visitors to
Immofinanz's Moscow shopping centres, excluding the Goodzone
mall, was down about 10 percent over the first nine months.
Immofinanz's result from operations for the quarter to
end-January fell 4 percent to 72 million euros ($78 million) on
rental income also down 4 percent to 110 million euros, in line
with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Immofinanz also has properties - mostly retail and offices -
elsewhere in eastern Europe, in Austria and in Germany. It spun
off its German and Austrian residential operations last year as
a separate company, Buwog, of which it still owns 49 percent.
It reiterated that it might not pay a dividend.
"In light of current and further developments in Russia, the
executive board of Immofinanz has decided not to issue concrete
guidance on the amount of a possible dividend," it said.
"However, there are positive effects, such as the increase
in the price of the Buwog share, which are currently generating
undisclosed reserves," it added.
