VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian property group Immofinanz swung to a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its financial year 2014/15, according to preliminary figures, the Eastern Europe and Russia-focussed group said on Friday.

"Foreign exchange-based revaluation results" of 75.9 million euros reduced net profit, but were non-cash, Immofinanz said, adding that excluding effects from exchange rates and derivatives, preliminary first-quarter net profit would be 47.6 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro)