IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian property group Immofinanz swung to a net loss of 14 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter of its financial year 2014/15, according to preliminary figures, the Eastern Europe and Russia-focussed group said on Friday.
"Foreign exchange-based revaluation results" of 75.9 million euros reduced net profit, but were non-cash, Immofinanz said, adding that excluding effects from exchange rates and derivatives, preliminary first-quarter net profit would be 47.6 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7768 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Michael Shields)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.