VIENNA Aug 6 Austrian property group Immofinanz
forecast improved profit as it focuses on reducing
vacancies and cuts overhead expenses.
"These optimisation measures will support a steady
improvement in earnings and form the basis for Immofinanz
group's progressive, sustainable dividend policy," it said on
Monday.
Net profit for the its 2011/12 financial year that ended on
April 30 fell 13.4 percent to 271.4 million euros ($334.9
million) due primarily to non-cash effects from revaluing
derivatives, it said.
Adjusted for foreign exchange effects and derivatives, net
profit rose by a quarter to 385.7 million.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)