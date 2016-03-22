VIENNA, March 22 Austrian property group
Immofinanz might sell its Russian portfolio, which
consists of five Moscow shopping centres making up around 30
percent of its rental income, the firm's chief executive told
Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.
"(We are creating) the basis and the flexibility for future
options," Oliver Schumy was quoted as saying in an interview
published on Tuesday.
"(Options include) on the one hand ... that Moscow stays a
core retail market for Immofinanz, but on the other hand (there
are) also options such as a spin-off or a sale," Schumy said,
adding no decision or timeframe had been fixed yet.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)