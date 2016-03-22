* 400 mln euro write-down on Russia portfolio in Feb.
* Next evaluation of Russian assets at end-April
* Current book value of Russia assets 1.2 bln eur
VIENNA, March 22 Austrian property group
Immofinanz might sell its Russian portfolio, which
consists of five Moscow shopping centres making up around 30
percent of its rental income, the firm's chief executive told
Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.
"(We are creating) the basis and the flexibility for future
options," Oliver Schumy was quoted as saying in an interview
published on Tuesday.
"(Options include) on the one hand that Moscow stays a core
retail market for Immofinanz, but on the other hand (there are)
also options such as a spin-off or a sale," Schumy said, adding
no decision or timeframe had been fixed yet.
Schumy said the next evaluation of the Russian portfolio
will come at the end of April.
"We are optimising the portfolio in Russia to ensure the
basis for all options. But the optimisation process will take a
few quarters, so a sales process is not imminent," an Immofinanz
spokeswoman said by phone.
Immofinanz in February wrote down 400 million euros
($450.32 million) on its Russian portfolio and continues to
offer rent reductions to its tenants in Moscow who would
otherwise struggle to pay their rents in dollars amid a rouble
slump.
The book value of Immofinanz's Moscow assets, currently 1.2
billion euros, makes up a quarter of the book value of its
overall portfolio.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)