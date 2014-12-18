VIENNA Dec 18 Austrian real estate company
Immofinanz expects rental income in Russia to fall
around 10 percent in its 2014/15 fiscal year, it said on
Thursday.
The Russia-focused property group had on Wednesday cast
doubt over the payment of a dividend for its 2014/15 financial
year, as it reported a second-quarter loss of 16.2 million
($20.1 million) euros.
The company had previously flagged a dividend range of
0.15-0.20 euros a share, but said on Wednesday that payment of a
cash dividend depended on its balance sheet and it could not
provide firm guidance.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Kirsti Knolle)