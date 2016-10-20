VIENNA Oct 20 Austrian property group
Immofinanz is likely to decide early next year on how
to dispose of its five Moscow shopping centres, which have
attracted interest from a number of potential buyers, CEO Oliver
Schumy said on Thursday.
"We are preparing two options. One is a sale, which would be
faster ... but a spin-off is also imaginable," Schumy said at a
trade fair for investors, referring to a possible listing.
"We will probably decide which of the two variants in early
2017."
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by David Goodman)