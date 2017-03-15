VIENNA, March 15 Roughly 25 "pre-qualified" parties which have expressed an interest will be invited to take part in the sale of Immofinanz's Russian portfolio, the Austrian property group said on Wednesday.

The structured sale process will be initiated "shortly", the company said in a statement.

A spokeswoman added that a spin-off remained an option for the Russian assets, which are all shopping centres in Moscow, but the company prefers a sale. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)