By Olga Sichkar

MOSCOW, June 8 Russia's O1 Group will consider buying Immofinanz's Russian malls after it sells its stake in the Austrian company's rival CA Immo to facilitate the merger of the two real estate firms, a senior O1 Group executive told Reuters.

Immofinanz and CA Immo announced a fresh attempt to merge in April to create a property group offering retail and office buildings across central and eastern Europe. As part of the deal, Immofinanz agreed to buy O1 Group's 26 percent stake in CA Immo for 604 million euros ($688 million).

Immofinanz has five shopping centres in and around Moscow with a book value of about 1.2 billion euros, including 700 million euros of debt.

However, a weak rouble has forced Immofinanz to offer rent reductions to its Russian tenants, who would have struggled to pay their dollar-denominated rents, weighing on Immofinanz's results.

Dmitry Mints, a board member of O1 Group and deputy chairman of the supervisory board at CA Immo, told Reuters that he expects Immofinanz to launch the sale of the Russian shopping centres after it has completed the purchase of O1's shares in CA Immo.

The deal is being reviewed by regulators and is expected to close in July or August, Mints said.

"We have good cooperation with the current management of Immofinanz, so when the sales begin, we will consider (buying the malls). I don't think Immofinanz will begin selling these assets before it completes the deal with us," Mints said.

He also said that O1 does not plan to invest in the company being formed through the merger of Immofinanz and CA Immo. ($1 = 0.8780 euros)

