March 19 Immofinanz CEO says

* Immofinanz would pay out dividend of 10 cents for 2014/15, but unclear if company earns enough to do that. That will depend on development of business in Russia.

* Sale of 49 pct stake in Buwog stake not on agenda in short term, but successful spin-off and rising share price means time of potential sale is getting closer. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angelika Gruber)