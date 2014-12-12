VIENNA, Dec 12 * Immofinanz Q2 results * Due on Dec 17 after market closes * Operating profit seen up 37 percent at 144 mln euros * CEO has forecast positive second quarter Estimates for the results were collected Sept 24 to Dec 12. Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q2 Yr Change% Mean Median High Low No ago Prev.Q Rental income 119 119 120 119 3 156 -23.7 118 EBITDA 89.8 93.8 94.6 81.0 3 114 -21.2 91.0 Operating 144 144 155 133 3 105 37.1 11.9 profit FY2014/2015 Yr Change% Mean Median High Low No ago EBITDA 388 388 409 369 4 319 21.6 Dividend per 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.10 3 n/a n/a share NAV per share 4.58 4.60 4.62 4.51 3 4.57 0.2 FY2015/2016 Mean Median High Low No EBITDA 353 365 391 302 3 Dividend per 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.10 3 share NAV per share 4.52 4.52 4.60 4.45 3 FY2016/2017 Mean Median High Low No EBITDA 364 380 396 316 3 Dividend per 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.10 3 share NAV per share 4.58 4.54 4.70 4.51 3 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Alphavalue SAS, Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Raiffeisen Centrobank, Wood & Co (Reporting by Michael Shields)