VIENNA Oct 29 Austrian property group
Immofinanz has sold three residential projects in
Texas to a local developer for nearly $60 million, speeding its
exit from the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.
Immofinanz, which held 90 percent stakes in the projects,
now has one remining U.S. residential project.
"Although the U.S. business has shown sound development in
spite of the economic crisis, the time is right to withdraw from
this secondary market," Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said.
"We also plan to sell the remaining residential property
project in the near future and profitably end our overseas
commitment, just as we did in Switzerland."
The sale of three logistics properties in Switzerland and
the U.S. flats reduced the share of non-core countries in
Immofinanz's portfolio to 3.7 percent from 6.6 percent at the
end of April, the company said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)