VIENNA, April 29 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects a secondary listing of its shares on Warsaw's main market to take place on May 7, it said on Monday.

"Immofinanz will then be traded on the two most important stock exchanges in the CEE region - Vienna and Warsaw. The listing will not involve the issue of any new shares," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)