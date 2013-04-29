MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
VIENNA, April 29 Austrian real-estate group Immofinanz expects a secondary listing of its shares on Warsaw's main market to take place on May 7, it said on Monday.
"Immofinanz will then be traded on the two most important stock exchanges in the CEE region - Vienna and Warsaw. The listing will not involve the issue of any new shares," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: