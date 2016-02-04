VIENNA Feb 4 Austrian property group Immofinanz
expects an assessment of its Russian portfolio, commissioned
because of economic conditions there, to prompt a write-down of
roughly 400 million euros ($447.52 million), the company said on
Thursday.
"The first indications from the appraiser's valuation lead
to expectations of a foreign exchange-adjusted write-down of
approximately 400 million euros to the five Moscow retail
properties in the third quarter of 2015/16," Immofinanz said in
a statement.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft)