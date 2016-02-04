(Adds detail, quotes, background)

VIENNA Feb 4 Austrian property group Immofinanz expects an assessment of its Russian portfolio, commissioned because of economic conditions there, to prompt a write-down of roughly 400 million euros ($447.52 million), the company said on Thursday.

The Russian economy, suffering from low oil prices and international sanctions, has weighed on Immofinanz's results. It has been giving discounts to tenants in Moscow hurt by the weak rouble, who have to pay their rents in dollars.

The company, which is due to publish its third-quarter results on March 16, said its dividend policy would remain unchanged. It announced an ordinary dividend of 0.06 euros per share for its 2015/16 financial year on Tuesday.

The final outcome of the appraisal would be announced along with the third-quarter results, it added.

($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft and Alexander Smith)