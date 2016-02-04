(Adds detail, quotes, background)
VIENNA Feb 4 Austrian property group Immofinanz
expects an assessment of its Russian portfolio,
commissioned because of economic conditions there, to prompt a
write-down of roughly 400 million euros ($447.52 million), the
company said on Thursday.
The Russian economy, suffering from low oil prices and
international sanctions, has weighed on Immofinanz's results. It
has been giving discounts to tenants in Moscow hurt by the weak
rouble, who have to pay their rents in dollars.
The company, which is due to publish its third-quarter
results on March 16, said its dividend policy would remain
unchanged. It announced an ordinary dividend of 0.06 euros per
share for its 2015/16 financial year on Tuesday.
The final outcome of the appraisal would be announced along
with the third-quarter results, it added.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Adrian Croft and
Alexander Smith)