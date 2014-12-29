Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 29 Immofinanz
* JPMorgan chase & Co. and its controlled undertakings crossed a reporting threshold on 18 Dec., have 13.296 percent of voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
March 14 The benefits of Endo International Plc's long-acting opioid painkiller no longer outweigh its risks, an independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.