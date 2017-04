Jan 6 Immovaria Real Estate AG :

* Sells 500,000 own shares from treasury to its subsidiaries

* Says 200,000 shares attributed to Q1 Management GmbH at a purchase price of 1.10 euros each and to Immovaria Plauen Grundbesitz GmbH & Co KG 300,000 shares at a price of 1.10 euros each