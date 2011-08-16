by Smita Madhur
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (LPC) - Amid thin loan supply and high
volatility, Immucor Inc is expected to set a pricing benchmark
for LBO deals as the issuer inches closer to wrapping up its
loan and bond offerings, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters
LPC.
Immucor's BLUD.O $400 million in senior notes are being
talked at 11.25-11.50 percent today after the company lifted
pricing yesterday on its $600 million term loan.
Immucor raised pricing on the term loan to 575 basis points
over Libor. The issuer also raised the discount to 96 cents on
the dollar.
Originally, Immucor had floated price guidance on the loan
at 450-475 basis points over Libor with a discount of 99 cents
on the dollar. A 1.5 percent Libor floor on the loan is
unchanged.
"This is a relatively aggressive deal in terms of leverage
and in terms of capitalization," said one investor who
committed to the loan. "The sponsor felt it needed to have the
deal done even in a weak market."
Total leverage on Immucor is 6.5 times. The company had to
add back covenants on the loan after investors made it clear
that they were unwilling to bear a covenant-lite deal in a
softening market.
Among the positive features of the deal, sources said, are
a 43 percent equity check from sponsor TPG Capital and a high
margin business model. TPG Capital is paying $1.97 billion for
the company, which manufactures and sells to hospitals machines
and reagents that test for blood types.
"I think the loan will trade up from 96 when it frees to
trade but we'll get a more accurate barometer on its actual
trade price after Labor Day," said another investor who looked
at the deal.
"It's a digestible deal in that it's not a couple of
billion dollars," said a third investor looking at the deal.
"But it's a good datapoint for the market."
Immucor has a corporate family rating of B2 from Moody's
Investors Service and a corporate credit rating of B+ from
Standard & Poor's.
Lead arrangers Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS are asking for
re-commitments on the loan by 5 p.m. today.
In many ways, the revisions to Immucor's loan reflect an
increasing premium that investors demand to hold credit risk
during times of market duress. For the past few weeks, amid
mounting concerns about the U.S. economic recovery and the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe, loan investors have shied away
from buying loans even though corporate balance sheets have
been on the mend.
Another deterrent has been the Fed's recent announcement
that it will keep interest rates low till at least mid-2013,
hurting the yield that investors can earn in leveraged loans,
which are tied to Libor, a floating-rate benchmark.
In the new issue loan market, the pipeline for
institutional loans has taken a strong beating, dropping from
$21 billion at the beginning of July to around $11 billion
currently.
This pullback has left many bankers in a price discovery
mode. "It's exploration time for the banks," said one portfolio
manager.
The uncertainty associated with not quite knowing where to
price risk in the loan market, sources say, is and will
continue to be a key focus post Labor Day when a slew of LBO
and M&A loans are expected to be unveiled to investors.
At the moment, banks are not pre-screening a ton of deals
but are busy trying to get a sense of what risk profiles
investors will commit capital to and at what price.
"Banks are giving us a high-level teaser of only a handful
of deals," said one investor at a large shop. "They're asking
us to take a quick look and to come back to them with our
pricing parameters."
The post Labor Day pipeline for publicly announced buyout
loans includes deals for Kinetic Concepts, Emdeon, Blackboard
Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club and Pringles.
Both banks and investors are hesitant to say exactly how
much supply could hit market after Labor Day.
"I don't think you can take a strong view on the post Labor
Day market in the primary given where the secondary is," said
one portfolio manager at a large loan fund. "It depends on what
sort of provisions banks have included in their underwriting
agreements on these deals."
Banks are expected to include greater provisions such as
additional flex and covenant language to avoid situations where
they are forced to give up fees in the form of larger discount
prices on loans.
For the time-being, amid declining prices and richer yields
in the secondary loan market, investors are less incentivized
to buy lower yielding loans in the new issue loan market. In
the secondary loan market, the average bid on the 100 most
widely held loans ended August 15 at 92.92 cents on the dollar,
down from 95.28 cents on the dollar a week earlier, according
to LSTA/Thomson Reuters LPC MTM Pricing.
