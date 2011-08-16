by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (LPC) - Amid thin loan supply and high volatility, Immucor Inc is expected to set a pricing benchmark for LBO deals as the issuer inches closer to wrapping up its loan and bond offerings, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Immucor's BLUD.O $400 million in senior notes are being talked at 11.25-11.50 percent today after the company lifted pricing yesterday on its $600 million term loan.

Immucor raised pricing on the term loan to 575 basis points over Libor. The issuer also raised the discount to 96 cents on the dollar.

Originally, Immucor had floated price guidance on the loan at 450-475 basis points over Libor with a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. A 1.5 percent Libor floor on the loan is unchanged.

"This is a relatively aggressive deal in terms of leverage and in terms of capitalization," said one investor who committed to the loan. "The sponsor felt it needed to have the deal done even in a weak market."

Total leverage on Immucor is 6.5 times. The company had to add back covenants on the loan after investors made it clear that they were unwilling to bear a covenant-lite deal in a softening market.

Among the positive features of the deal, sources said, are a 43 percent equity check from sponsor TPG Capital and a high margin business model. TPG Capital is paying $1.97 billion for the company, which manufactures and sells to hospitals machines and reagents that test for blood types.

"I think the loan will trade up from 96 when it frees to trade but we'll get a more accurate barometer on its actual trade price after Labor Day," said another investor who looked at the deal.

"It's a digestible deal in that it's not a couple of billion dollars," said a third investor looking at the deal. "But it's a good datapoint for the market."

Immucor has a corporate family rating of B2 from Moody's Investors Service and a corporate credit rating of B+ from Standard & Poor's.

Lead arrangers Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS are asking for re-commitments on the loan by 5 p.m. today.

In many ways, the revisions to Immucor's loan reflect an increasing premium that investors demand to hold credit risk during times of market duress. For the past few weeks, amid mounting concerns about the U.S. economic recovery and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, loan investors have shied away from buying loans even though corporate balance sheets have been on the mend.

Another deterrent has been the Fed's recent announcement that it will keep interest rates low till at least mid-2013, hurting the yield that investors can earn in leveraged loans, which are tied to Libor, a floating-rate benchmark.

In the new issue loan market, the pipeline for institutional loans has taken a strong beating, dropping from $21 billion at the beginning of July to around $11 billion currently.

This pullback has left many bankers in a price discovery mode. "It's exploration time for the banks," said one portfolio manager.

The uncertainty associated with not quite knowing where to price risk in the loan market, sources say, is and will continue to be a key focus post Labor Day when a slew of LBO and M&A loans are expected to be unveiled to investors.

At the moment, banks are not pre-screening a ton of deals but are busy trying to get a sense of what risk profiles investors will commit capital to and at what price.

"Banks are giving us a high-level teaser of only a handful of deals," said one investor at a large shop. "They're asking us to take a quick look and to come back to them with our pricing parameters."

The post Labor Day pipeline for publicly announced buyout loans includes deals for Kinetic Concepts, Emdeon, Blackboard Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club and Pringles.

Both banks and investors are hesitant to say exactly how much supply could hit market after Labor Day.

"I don't think you can take a strong view on the post Labor Day market in the primary given where the secondary is," said one portfolio manager at a large loan fund. "It depends on what sort of provisions banks have included in their underwriting agreements on these deals."

Banks are expected to include greater provisions such as additional flex and covenant language to avoid situations where they are forced to give up fees in the form of larger discount prices on loans.

For the time-being, amid declining prices and richer yields in the secondary loan market, investors are less incentivized to buy lower yielding loans in the new issue loan market. In the secondary loan market, the average bid on the 100 most widely held loans ended August 15 at 92.92 cents on the dollar, down from 95.28 cents on the dollar a week earlier, according to LSTA/Thomson Reuters LPC MTM Pricing.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 646-223-6833)