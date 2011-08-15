by Clinton Townsend and Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (LPC) - Immucor Inc today widened the spread and discount for the second time on its $600 million leveraged buyout (LBO) term loan, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The issuer increased the coupon to 575 basis points over Libor and raised the discount to 96 cents on the dollar, sources said.

Last week, Immucor BLUD.O boosted pricing to 550 basis points over Libor from original guidance of 450-475 basis points over Libor. It also lifted the discount offered on the loan to 97 cents on the dollar from 99 cents on the dollar originally.

The loan also features a 1.5 percent Libor floor, a minimum level on the base Libor rate, and 101 soft call protection, which means that Immucor would have to pay a 1 percent premium to refinance the loan within a year of its closing. A $100 million revolving line of credit fills out the rest of the loan.

Accompanying the higher pricing is a new maximum senior secured leverage maintenance covenant at four times. The deal had initially been covenant-lite.

The sweetening of terms on the Immucor LBO loan is in keeping with current market sentiment. Investors are demanding higher premiums to put money into riskier assets such as institutional loans and high yield bonds.

Amid falling prices and richer yields in the secondary loan market, investors are especially reluctant to buy lower yielding loans in the new issue loan market. In the secondary loan market, the average bid on the 100 most widely held loans ended August 12 at 92.86 cents on the dollar, down sharply from 96.15 cents on the dollar a week earlier, according to LSTA/Thomson Reuters LPC MTM Pricing.

Immucor has a corporate family rating of B2 from Moody's Investors Service and a corporate credit rating of B+ from Standard & Poor's.

Lead arrangers Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS are asking for recommitments by 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Immucor is also simultaneously marketing $400 million in eight-year senior notes.

Proceeds from the loan and the bond are to back the company's $1.97 billion buyout by TPG Capital.

Immucor manufactures and sells reagents and systems used by hospitals, reference laboratories and donor centers to detect and identify certain properties of the cell and serum components of blood prior to transfusion.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporters Clinton Townsend and Smita Madhur)