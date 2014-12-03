BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q4 loss per share $1.71
Dec 3 Immunicum AB
* Reports continued promising survival data for INTUVAX-treated renal cancer patients
* Median survival in subgroup of five individuals who were initially classified as high-risk patients now stands at 19.8 months, compared with an expected median survival of nine months following current standard therapy
* Seven of the eleven evaluable patients in the study, of which two belong to the original group of five high-risk patients, are still alive
* Says prepares comprehensive Phase II study and expect this to be able to start in early 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
