Sept 14 Medical diagnostics products maker Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc's lowered its revenue forecast for the year as its manual tests lose favour with clinics and laboratories.

Shares in the company were down about 4 percent at 259.6 pence at 0701 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings, whose kits are used for analysing blood, serum and plasma to detect various diseases and measure vitamin D levels, said it expects revenue of 48-50 million pounds for the year ending March 31, 2013.

Revenue from the manual tests business, which makes up for almost two-thirds of the company's total revenue, tumbled 19 percent for the five months ended Aug. 31 due to increasing competition and laboratories switching to automated testing.

Total revenue fell to 19.9 million pounds ($32.07 million) during the period from 22.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Shares of the company closed at 280 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.