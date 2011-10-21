LONDON Oct 21 U.S. drugmaker Cephalon, which is being acquired by Teva , has handed back rights to lupus drug Lupuzor to ImmuPharma , hitting shares in the British biotech company.

While ImmuPharma chief executive Dimitri Dimitriou said he was "delighted" to have Lupuzor back, investors said the move created uncertainty and shares in ImmuPharma fell 11 percent in erly trade on Friday.

"A new partner will now be sought by the UK-headquartered company, although uncertainty now surrounds the timeline for the lupus candidate," Singer Capital Markets analyst Shawn Manning said in a note.

