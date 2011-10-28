* Q3 profit up 10 pct
* Q3 profit per share falls on higher share count
* Q3 revenue up 16 pct
Oct 27 Canadian base metal miner Inmet Mining
IMN.TO said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose about
10 percent, helped by an increase in production for its copper,
zinc and pyrite.
Toronto-based Inmet, which operates copper and zinc mines
across Europe, said net income, attributable to shareholders in
the quarter ended Sept. 30 was C$101.2 million, or C$1.46 a
share, compared with the year-earlier profit of C$91.7 million,
or $1.64 a share.
Earnings on a per share basis was lower in the quarter
owing to a 24 percent rise in the number of outstanding shares
from third quarter of 2010.
Quarterly gross sales rose 16 percent to C$261.8 million.
Copper production for the quarter rose 27 percent, zinc
output was up 11 percent, while pyrite production more than
tripled. For the full year, the company said it expected zinc
production and sales volumes to be slightly lower than 2010.
Inmet, which owns the huge Cobre Panama project in Central
America, is also looking to sell a stake in the project, a move
that could help finance the development of the copper project,
which is expected to cost more than $5 billion.
"We continue to hold the proceeds we received from the sale
of our equity interest in Ok Tedi, and plan to use this money
to fund our capital program at Cobre Panama," the company said
in a statement.
Inmet sold its 18 percent stake in Ok Tedi Mining in Papua
New Guinea for $335 million in January.
Much of Inmet's future growth rests on the fate of the
project in Panama. Inmet currently owns a 100 percent of the
project, but South Korean copper producer LS-Nikko has an
option to acquire a 20 percent stake under a deal that was
signed a few years ago.
($1= 0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Arup Roychoudhury, editing by
Bernard Orr)