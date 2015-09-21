Sept 21 Retail mortgage lender imortgage promoted Dan Pena to the newly created role of senior vice president of national joint ventures.

Pena will be responsible for imortgage's fast-growing joint venture partnerships that have funded nearly $1 billion in home loans to date in 2015.

Pena joined the Arizona-based company, a division of LoanDepot LLC, in 2000 and was earlier vice president of operations. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)