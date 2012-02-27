* Demand growing for social impact advising
* UBS adviser doubles her client assets in two years
* Key is managing clients' expectations
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Feb 27 In the early 1980s - when recycling
was a fringe idea - 23-year-old Kathy Leonard decided to market
herself as a socially responsible financial adviser.
As her colleagues at E.F. Hutton & Co scoffed, Leonard gave
sparsely attended community presentations but got to know
like-minded people by helping found a business responsibility
group and organize an environmental film festival.
Society has since started to catch up with Leonard. These
days advisers help manage $3.07 trillion in assets that follow
socially responsible strategies, according to the latest
industry data from 2010, a nearly five-fold increase from 1995.
And out of the 7,000 U.S.-based mutual funds tracked by
Morningstar Inc, 197 are considered to be socially responsible,
up from just a handful in the 1980s.
Leonard, 51, still focuses on socially responsible
investing, now at UBS Wealth Management Americas, where her
assets under management have more than doubled to $261 million
in the past couple of years. Her specialty breeds loyalty among
her clients.
"They're not going to leave me if I start charging 10 basis
points more or if I underperform by 5 basis points in one
quarter," she said. "It goes way beyond that."
Socially responsible investing is still far from mainstream,
but advisers increasingly view it as a way to differentiate
their practice. Helping move things along is Occupy Wall
Street-induced "1 percent guilt," and icons like Warren Buffett
and Bill Gates, who are making it hip for the wealthy to do
good.
Before you dive into this area, first make it clear to
clients that they'll be restricting how they can generate
returns. Even more importantly, clients need to have a clear
idea of what the unwieldy term "socially responsible investing"
means to them.
DEFINING THE TERM
Socially responsible investing has a lot of different
monikers - like sustainable or impact investing - and even more
definitions.
Many people use this type of investing to promote
environmental protection, human rights and good corporate
governance. For the religiously devout, socially responsible
investing often means screening out companies involved in
industries such as tobacco, alcohol or gambling.
Patricia Farrar-Rivas, chief executive of San
Francisco-based Veris Wealth Partners, first asks new clients
about their overall objectives and passions.
Next she asks them how far they want to take their
convictions. For instance, if someone doesn't want to support
tobacco companies, do they also want to exclude supermarkets
that sell cigarettes? Armed with that information, she matches
them with funds that best align with their values.
"There's not going to be a perfect match," she said. "We're
looking for best fit."
THE RISKS
The common argument against socially responsible investing
is that you can get better returns by having no investing
restrictions. With those greater profits, you can give more to
charity.
Proponents of socially responsible investing get fired up
when people say this strategy produces lower returns. Socially
responsible investing actually outperforms the market because it
catches things traditional investors can overlook, like company
innovations, sensitivity to customers and the quality of
management, said Erika Karp, head of global sector research for
UBS's investment bank.
"They're not perceived as financial issues, but they are,"
she said. "They speak right to how a company should be valued."
GETTING STARTED
Advisers said they're finding more interest in the younger
generations, who tend to be more conscious of environmental and
humanitarian issues than their baby boomer parents.
Jamie Upson, a vice president with the Wealth Management
Group LLC in Danvers, Massachusetts, generally steers his
clients away from socially responsible investments on the
grounds that it limits their options. That said, he thinks this
could be a smart area to specialize in because experts could
identify investment opportunities that other advisers wouldn't
recognize, he said.
Advisers who want to explore this area can start by getting
familiar with US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible
Investment, formerly the Social Investment Forum ussif.org/
-- an organization that supports socially responsible
investing.
Also check out companies that offer socially responsible
investing products, like mutual funds and separately managed
accounts, and look at companies that help advisers get to know
this area, such as the wealth management solution provider
Envestnet or the consulting company Mercer.
The most important step is to make sure you're going into
this for the right reasons, said UBS's Leonard.
Advisers need to ask themselves this, she said: "Am I
looking for any niche, or is this particular focus something I
can get passionate about?"
(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Walden Siew,
Dave Zimmerman)