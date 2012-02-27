* Demand growing for social impact advising

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

Feb 27 In the early 1980s - when recycling was a fringe idea - 23-year-old Kathy Leonard decided to market herself as a socially responsible financial adviser.

As her colleagues at E.F. Hutton & Co scoffed, Leonard gave sparsely attended community presentations but got to know like-minded people by helping found a business responsibility group and organize an environmental film festival.

Society has since started to catch up with Leonard. These days advisers help manage $3.07 trillion in assets that follow socially responsible strategies, according to the latest industry data from 2010, a nearly five-fold increase from 1995.

And out of the 7,000 U.S.-based mutual funds tracked by Morningstar Inc, 197 are considered to be socially responsible, up from just a handful in the 1980s.

Leonard, 51, still focuses on socially responsible investing, now at UBS Wealth Management Americas, where her assets under management have more than doubled to $261 million in the past couple of years. Her specialty breeds loyalty among her clients.

"They're not going to leave me if I start charging 10 basis points more or if I underperform by 5 basis points in one quarter," she said. "It goes way beyond that."

Socially responsible investing is still far from mainstream, but advisers increasingly view it as a way to differentiate their practice. Helping move things along is Occupy Wall Street-induced "1 percent guilt," and icons like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, who are making it hip for the wealthy to do good.

Before you dive into this area, first make it clear to clients that they'll be restricting how they can generate returns. Even more importantly, clients need to have a clear idea of what the unwieldy term "socially responsible investing" means to them.

DEFINING THE TERM

Socially responsible investing has a lot of different monikers - like sustainable or impact investing - and even more definitions.

Many people use this type of investing to promote environmental protection, human rights and good corporate governance. For the religiously devout, socially responsible investing often means screening out companies involved in industries such as tobacco, alcohol or gambling.

Patricia Farrar-Rivas, chief executive of San Francisco-based Veris Wealth Partners, first asks new clients about their overall objectives and passions.

Next she asks them how far they want to take their convictions. For instance, if someone doesn't want to support tobacco companies, do they also want to exclude supermarkets that sell cigarettes? Armed with that information, she matches them with funds that best align with their values.

"There's not going to be a perfect match," she said. "We're looking for best fit."

THE RISKS

The common argument against socially responsible investing is that you can get better returns by having no investing restrictions. With those greater profits, you can give more to charity.

Proponents of socially responsible investing get fired up when people say this strategy produces lower returns. Socially responsible investing actually outperforms the market because it catches things traditional investors can overlook, like company innovations, sensitivity to customers and the quality of management, said Erika Karp, head of global sector research for UBS's investment bank.

"They're not perceived as financial issues, but they are," she said. "They speak right to how a company should be valued."

GETTING STARTED

Advisers said they're finding more interest in the younger generations, who tend to be more conscious of environmental and humanitarian issues than their baby boomer parents.

Jamie Upson, a vice president with the Wealth Management Group LLC in Danvers, Massachusetts, generally steers his clients away from socially responsible investments on the grounds that it limits their options. That said, he thinks this could be a smart area to specialize in because experts could identify investment opportunities that other advisers wouldn't recognize, he said.

Advisers who want to explore this area can start by getting familiar with US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, formerly the Social Investment Forum ussif.org/ -- an organization that supports socially responsible investing.

Also check out companies that offer socially responsible investing products, like mutual funds and separately managed accounts, and look at companies that help advisers get to know this area, such as the wealth management solution provider Envestnet or the consulting company Mercer.

The most important step is to make sure you're going into this for the right reasons, said UBS's Leonard.

Advisers need to ask themselves this, she said: "Am I looking for any niche, or is this particular focus something I can get passionate about?"

(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Walden Siew, Dave Zimmerman)