* Results of review to be unveiled in December
* Share price tumbles
* Implats CEO says will 'mechanise where we can'
* Earnings fell 74 percent in year to end-June
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 World No.2 platinum
producer Impala Platinum said on Thursday it had
launched a strategic review that could include a shift to
mechanisation in the wake of a five-month strike that hit its
Rustenburg operations in South Africa.
The company also warned of a tough time ahead on the cost
front as it struggles to ramp up production after the strike and
rolls out pay increases of up to 20 percent.
"Costs in 2015 are not going to be pretty," Chief Executive
Terence Goodlace said in a conference call with journalists.
The results of the strategic review will be unveiled in
December and Goodlace said it might not entail job cuts at
Rustenburg, where he said "we don't need less labour, we need
more labour" as it strives to expand the operation.
But he said the review would also be looking at new
technology and boosting productivity in the labour-intensive
shafts around Rustenburg, which rely heavily on a
poorly-educated migrant workforce drawn from rural areas.
"We are looking at modernising the workplace and will
mechanise where we can," Goodlace said.
Mechanisation almost always refers to the replacement of
human labour with machines and so it would ultimately mean a
reduced workforce.
But the platinum belt around Rustenburg, with its narrow
seams, presents geological and engineering challenges to
mechanised mining methods.
SHARES DROP
Analysts said the market wanted a clearer picture before
December of what restructuring steps the company might take.
Implats shares fell 7.6 percent, making it the biggest
decliner by far on Johannesburg's Top-40 index, which
was down almost 1 percent.
"It is not clear at all what they are going to do and the
market does not like uncertainty," said one industry analyst.
Citi's Johann Steyn said in a note to clients that it did
"not expect good news to come from Implats over the next six to
12 months," but that much of the bad news was priced in and so
the bank was maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock.
A painful restructuring is expected in South Africa's
platinum sector, in large part because of the strike by the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), the
longest in the nation's history, which ended in June.
Prices for the precious metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in automobiles also remain depressed.
Implats' rivals Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin
were also hit by the strike and Amplats has said it
plans to sell or spin off some of its mines.
Lonmin said this week it had not yet decided on the size and
shape of any restructuring. Industry sources have told Reuters
the company is looking at a blueprint which will include the
shutdown of some shafts and lay offs.
Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa, where the
unemployment rate is close to 25 percent, and in the platinum
belt could trigger strike calls by AMCU, whose members have
downed tools in the past to protest against planned lay-offs.
EARNINGS, PRODUCTION DOWN
Implats lost over 300,000 ounces to the strike, which would
be worth around $450 million at current spot prices.
Group production fell 25 percent to 1.178 million ounces.
Goodlace said that, as the company ramped-up operations, it
expected to produce 250,000 ounces at the strike-hit Rustenburg
shafts in the six months to the end of December, compared to
390,000 ounces last year - underlining the lingering impact of
the stoppage.
Implats said its headline earnings per share slumped 74
percent to 86 cents in the financial year to the end of June, in
line with guidance it gave earlier this month.
But its balance sheet held up relatively well as it
benefited from a weaker rand currency against the U.S. dollar,
which lifts platinum's price in local terms, and reined in costs
to preserve cash.
Its net cash at the end of the year stood at 4.3 billion
rand ($404 million) compared to a restated 4.1 billion rand at
the end of its 2013 financial year.
Chief Financial Officer Brenda Berlin said much of that cash
would be depleted in the first half of the current financial
year as the strike-hit operations ramp up, but the company
expected to rebuild its cash position in the second half.
(1 US dollar = 10.6320 South African rand)
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)