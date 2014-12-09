JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 Shares of South Africa's
Impala Platinum fell to their lowest level in more than
nine years on Tuesday after the company said it expected
first-half earnings to fall by more than 20 percent as safety
stoppages and strikes hit production.
The world's second-largest platinum producer is recovering
from a five-month strike that cost it 300,000 ounces in lost
output.
Implats also temporarily closed part of its largest
Zimbabwean mine operated by its Zimplats unit after an
underground collapse in July.
The company plans to announce details of a strategic review
this month following a strike by the Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union at the top platinum producers, which
ended in June.
Prices for the precious metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in automobiles also remain depressed,
hovering at five-year lows.
Implats shares fell as much as 7.7 percent shortly after the
market opened, and by 0715 GMT the stock was down 6.4 percent at
72 rand, the lowest level since 2005.
