JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 Impala Platinum , the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Monday it remained in talks with the Zimbabwe government about requirements to transfer a 51 percent stake in its Zimbabwe unit Zimplats to local blacks.

"Negotiations ongoing," Implats' spokesman Bob Gilmour said in response to e-mailed questions from Reuters. Zimplats' proposals for compliance were rejected on Aug. 17 and it had been given 14 days then to offer a revised plan. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)