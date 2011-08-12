* Says rise in earnings due to higher prices, sales

* Second-biggest producer of the precious metal (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 12 Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer, expects to report a sharp rise in full-year profit due to higher dollar metal prices and increased sales.

The company said it expects full-year headline earnings per share, the main profit gauge in South Africa which excludes certain one-time items, to rise by between 37 and 42 percent to between 1,075 and 1,115 cents.

Implats, which mines in South Africa and in Zimbabwe through local unit Zimplats , reported a full-year headline EPS of 786 cents last year.

Together with bigger rival Anglo American Platinum the two miners of the precious metal used in jewellery and automobile catalytic converters produce around two-thirds of the world's platinum.

Implats shares are down around 30 percent so far this year, compared with a 11 percent drop in Johannesburg's Top-40 index of blue chip companies . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)