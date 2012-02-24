(Adds detail, quotes, background, shares)

HARARE/JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Zimbabwe has rejected a local ownership plan submitted by Mimosa Holdings, a 50-50 joint venture between Aquarius Platinum and Impala Platinum, the two miners said, fuelling uncertainty about the future of the venture.

"A clear and present danger of expropriation now exists for Mimosa, a risk which has dogged Aquarius since 2009," Liberum Capital said in a note.

"Since 2009 Aquarius (stock) has underperformed its South African peers by 35-45 percent. A significant reason being its greater exposure to Zimbabwe. We still feel seizure of Mimosa represents a worse case scenario and that a compromise may be reached."

Shares in London-listed Aquarius, which has a greater exposure to Zimbabwe than its peers, were down 7.7 percent at 134.3 pence by 0902 GMT on Friday, while Implats shares were down 0.2 percent at 165.93 rand in Johannesburg.

A heavily criticised law, which mandates that all foreign miners sell a 51 percent stake to local Zimbabweans, has unnerved overseas investors and further divided the government President Robert Mugabe formed with rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in 2009.

"Mimosa was advised by the Zimbabwean Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment that a portion of its Indigenisation Implementation Plan has been rejected," Implats said.

Both Implats and Aquarius said they were concerned about a statement made by the minister that unless an agreement is reached with the economic empowerment fund to transfer the required shareholding to the fund within 30 days, enforcement mechanisms would be activated.

The two companies said they would negotiate with the minister to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

The statement followed comment by Zimbabwe's empowerment minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, in the Sunday Mail that raised concerns among Implats management.

Kasukuwere told the state-controlled paper it would be "ideal" for Aquarius to purchase Impala's remaining stake in Mimosa after a required majority stake sale to locals.

Kasukuwere said having two minority shareholders splitting the 49 percent, would leave Mimosa without a shareholder of reference for funding and technical support as neither of them will be sufficiently motivated to support any meaningful capital expenditure, the newspaper said.

Kasukuwere was not available to comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Johannesburg, Nelson Banya in Harare and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London. Editing by Mark Potter)