JOHANNESBURG Feb 29 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would restart production on March 5 and end a six-week shutdown at its Rustenburg mine, the world's biggest platinum mine.

The strike ruled illegal by a court has cost the company 100,000 ounces in lost production, or 2 billion rand ($263.66 million) in lost income, and claimed the lives of three mineworkers.

It has also cost workers about 2,200 jobs with the company agreeing to only rehire 15,000 of the 17,200 dismissed for staying away.

The dispute revealed cracks in the leadership of the powerful and politically connected National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), one of the country's largest unions.

The upstart Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union tried to enlist NUM members who had become disenchanted with the influential union many miners felt was too close to management and not concerned enough about the plights of workers.

The company said about 13,500 workers had so far reapplied for their jobs, and of those, more than 3,000 were rock drill operators, vital to getting operations back on track.

The stay away started with a spat over pay increases awarded to only part of the skilled workforce and ended in the strike marred by violence and intimidation that left more than 60 injured.

Spot platinum prices have gained about 16 percent since the troubles at Rustenburg began on Jan. 12.

Spot platinum prices have gained about 16 percent since the troubles at Rustenburg began on Jan. 12.

Shares in Implats gained 1.95 percent to 48.90 rand on Wednesday, outperforming the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top 40 index, which closed 0.2 percent up.