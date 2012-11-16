JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 World no. 2 platinum
producer Impala Platinum said on Friday output in the
three months to the end of September rose 17 percent despite the
slow ramp-up of its key Rustenburg mine, shut earlier this year
for six weeks by a violent strike.
The company said in a statement that the slow ramp-up at
Rustenburg was off-set by the once-off processing of stock in
inventory and material supplied by other mining companies.
At Rustenburg, the company said "operational performance
continues to be impacted by the uncertain labour climate and as
a result still remains well below planned levels."
The Rustenburg strike in January and February, rooted in a
bloody union turf war, was the start of a wave of violent
wildcat action that rocked South Africa's platinum, gold and
iron ore mines this year.
Implats is widely seen as having the best balance sheet in
the industry, in part because of cost containment in the past
and the rise in its production is bucking the sector trend, with
South African platinum supplies seen at decade lows this year
because of the strikes.
Rival Lonmin is going to the market with an
$800 million rights issue to shore up its balance sheet after a
prolonged strike that included the police killing of 34 striking
miners in mid-August.